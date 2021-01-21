Bernie Sanders meme
- Pop CultureJanet Jackson Shares Raunchy Bernie Inauguration Meme EditEven the industry legend is joining in on the fun. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsBernie Sanders Debuts New Inauguration Sweatshirt For Charity Following Viral SuccessThe Vermont senator is selling sweatshirts with the likeness of his viral inauguration meme on them, adding that 100% of the proceeds will go to charity.By Madusa S.
- GramJ. Cole Gives Bernie Sanders The "2014 Forest Hills Drive" TreatmentThe Bernie Sanders inauguration meme continues to be a big hit.By Alexander Cole