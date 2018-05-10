bellator
- SportsBellator 300 To Feature Four Title FightsThe main card is a contender for card of the year.By Ben Mock
- SportsUFC's Anthony "Rumble" Johnson Dead At 38Anthony "Rumble" Johnson has passed away at the age of 38.By Cole Blake
- SportsAJ McKee Says He Wants To Fight Floyd Mayweather Or Conor McGregorBellator champ AJ McKee says he wants to take on Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather.By Cole Blake
- SportsYoel Romero's Bellator Debut Ends With A Loss To Phil DavisYoel Romero lost via split decision.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCris Cyborg Announces New Deal With Bellator, Reveals First FightCyborg is officially moving on from the UFC.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTito Ortiz And Chael Sonnen Trade Verbal Jabs, Rematch In The WorksOrtiz: "it will be fun to TORTURE him in the cage."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsKhabib’s Manager Shuts Down 50 Cent’s Bellator Offer: "You Just Want To Be Relevant"Khabib's manager jumps in 50's comments saying he's trying to be "relevant."By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent Declares Victory In HipHopDX's Defamation Suit Against Him: ReportCheri Media has dropped their defamation lawsuit against Fif.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Turned Away At Bellator 208 Event Due To Barclays Center ShootingTekashi's reputation proceeds him.By Karlton Jahmal
- Music50 Cent Sues HipHopDX For Publishing Picture Without His Consent50 Cent backed up his promise to sue the hip hop news site.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Announces Appearance At Bellator 200, Shows Off Crude Wall Art50 Cent announces his next appearance in the MMA world. By Matthew Parizot
- MMA50 Cent Fight Rumors Brushed Off By Rampage Jackson: "Stay In Your Lane"Rampage Jackson doesn't think this fight with 50 Cent is going to happen.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicBellator President Says 50 Cent Has A "New Album Dropping In About 6 Weeks”50 Cent could be releasing a new album in 6 weeks according to Bellator President.
By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent Continues To Hint At MMA Debut After Attending Bellator 19950 Cent is cooking something up.By Matthew Parizot
- Sports"Power" Star Joseph Sikora Says 50 Cent Defeats Rampage Jackson If They FightThe star of "Power" backs his boss in grudge match with Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.By Devin Ch