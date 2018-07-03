Bella Twins
- WrestlingBella Twins Announce Exit From WWE, Exploring New VenturesNikki and Brie Garcia are stepping into new roles and are at a stage in life where they are recreating themselves. By Jaylan Wright
- WrestlingKevin Hart Talks WWE, Hooters & More With The Bella Twins: WatchNikki & Brie joined Kevin Hart for a new episode of "Cold As Balls."By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingNikki Bella Compares Her Break-Up With John Cena To "Death Or Divorce""I just want to be a happy person again."By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsNikki Bella "Feels Like She'll Date Another Wrestler Or Someone Famous"Nikki Bella ready to move on from John Cena.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWWE Evolution: Ronda Rousey Defeats Nikki Bella, Retains TitleCheck out highlights from WWE's first-ever all women's PPV.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNikki Bella, Ronda Rousey Trade Jabs On Instagram Ahead Of WWE PPV"in this Evolution of women’s wrestling, you’re the “DNB.""By Kyle Rooney
- GossipJohn Cena & Nikki Bella Have Once Again Put Wedding On Hold & Are "Just Friends"We can't keep up.By Chantilly Post