Being Mortal
- MoviesKeke Palmer Says "Being Mortal" Would Need "Major Rewrite" To Be ReleasedKeke Palmer says that she was "pretty devastated" by how "Being Mortal" turned out and that it would require a "major rewrite" to be released.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBill Murray Breaks Down "Being Mortal" Film Complaint & How He's Working To Resolve ItIt remains unclear who filed the complaint, although Murray revealed it's someone whose work he likes.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAziz Ansari Film "Being Mortal" Production Halted Over Bill Murray Complaints: ReportAnsari directs, stars in, and wrote the film, but production was reportedly paused after someone complained of Murray's alleged "inappropriate behavior."By Erika Marie