Before I Wake
- Original ContentKamaiyah's Got It Made: Breaking The Ice With Jay-Z & Remaining GenuineINTERVIEW: Kamaiyah opens up about her new album, run-in with Jay Z and how she's genuinely a dope person to be around. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosKamaiyah Drops Off New Video For "The Wave"Check out Kamaiyah's new video for "The Wave."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosKamaiyah Comes Through With "Dope B*tch" VideoKamaiyah keeps it nostalgic in her newest video.By Milca P.
- Music VideosKamaiyah Serves Up Visuals For "Playa In Me"Kamaiyah drops a video for one of her standout tracks, the catchy "Playa In Me."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStream Kamaiyah's "Before I Wake" MixtapeOakland rapper Kamaiyah surprises fans with a new 10-track mixtape called "Before I Wake."By Kevin Goddard