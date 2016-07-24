bates motel
- LifeWatch Rihanna's Cameo & Shower Scene From A&E's "Bates Motel"Watch Rihanna's shower scene from Monday night's "Bates Motel" episode.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWatch Rihanna Get Awkward Watching Herself In An Intimate 'Bates Motel' SceneThe singer made her debut as Marion Crane on the show Monday night.By Trevor Smith
- TVRihanna To Play Iconic Marion Crane In Next Season Of "Bates Motel"Rihanna will reenact the most famous shower scene in film history. By Angus Walker
- NewsRihanna Lands Iconic Role Of Marion Crane In "Bates Motel"Rihanna will introduce Janet Leigh's character from Psycho in the final season of the show.By Trevor Smith