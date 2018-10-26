bart
- Society#SayHerName: Nia Wilson's Family Sues BART For Wrongful Death For Teen's MurderThe 18-year-old went viral last year after being murdered at a San Francisco BART station.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"The Simpsons" Featured Bart Entering An Esports LeagueHave no fear, The Simpsons have stories for years. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyLawyer For Man Who Killed Nia Wilson Alleges He Is Mentally Unfit For TrialJohn Cowell's lawyer says he is unfit to stand trial.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"The Simpsons" Apu Reportedly Being Written Off Show Amid Racial ControversyIs "The Simpsons" giving up on Apu?By Karlton Jahmal