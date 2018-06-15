ballroom
- TVJames Blake Defends Girlfriend Jameela JamilJames Blake came to the defence of his girlfriend, Jameela Jamil, against recent claims that she has lied about her various health problems.ByLynn S.3.1K Views
- Pop CultureJameela Jamil Comes Out As QueerJameela Jamil comes out after being criticized for her role as a judge on HBO's new voguing competition show, "Legendary."ByLynn S.2.7K Views
- MixtapesTeyana Taylor Drops Her "WTP" Remixes In One Fell SwoopTeyana Taylor continues in her appreciation of the Ballroom scene.ByDevin Ch4.7K Views
- MusicAzealia Banks "No Longer Wants To Exchange Energy With Clueless Millennial Hipsters"Azealia Banks with a warning for her next interview hopeful.ByDevin Ch8.3K Views