Ballin' Like Im Kobe
- NewsG Herbo "Bottom Of The Bottoms" VideoWatch G Herbo's stunning new video to the "Ballin Like I'm Kobe" track "Bottom of the Bottoms." By Angus Walker
- NewsG Herbo Feat. Joey Bada$$ "Lord Knows " VideoG Herbo and Joey Bada$$ unleash a tough new video for their Metro Boomin-produced collab "Lord Knows." By Angus Walker
- Music VideosG Herbo "L's" VideoWatch G Herbo's new set of visuals for "L's."By Rose Lilah
- NewsG Herbo Feat. Lil Bibby "Don't Worry" VideoG Herbo & Lil Bibby drop the video for #BLIK cut "Don't Worry."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCountin 100sG Herbo unleashes one of the "Ballin Like I'm Kobe" bonus tracks.By Rose Lilah
- NewsG Herbo "Peace Of Mind" VideoWatch G Herbo's new set of visuals for "Peace of Mind."By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsG Herbo Talks Name Change, Signing To Cinematic & "Lord Knows" Collab With Joey Bada$$G Herbo talks his new situation with NYC label Cinematic and future collabs with labelmate Joey Bada$$. By Angus Walker
- Original Content10 Essential Lil Herb TracksAn introduction to G Herbo.By Chris Tart
- MixtapesChicago Student Refused To Stop Listening To Lil Herb's Mixtape In Class, His Teacher Wasn't HappyLil Herb's "Ballin Like I'm Kobe" is that good.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentTop 5 Lil Herb & Lil Bibby CollabsIn honor of "Ballin' Like I'm Kobe," here are Lil Herb and Lil Bibby's top 5 collaborations. By Angus Walker
- NewsL'sLil Herb aka G Herbo drops off some new heat, "L's," off upcoming mixtape "Ballin Like I'm Kobe."By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Herb "No Limit" VideoLil Herb celebrates his new deal with new video "No Limit."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLil Herb Signs Deal With Cinematic Music Group19-year old Lil Herb signs a record deal.By Danny Schwartz