- MusicNav Talks Meek Mill Friendship After Producing "Back to Back" With DrakeThe rapper also talks about his "I respect my OGs 'cause they practice what they preach" line.By Erika Marie
- MusicJhene Aiko Shares Feeling "#Triggered" When Going Through Depressive MomentThe singer said she didn't want to revert to old habits.By Erika Marie
- MusicNav Reaches #1 On Billboard 200 With "Bad Habits"Nav predicted his own success in his Pitchfork interview.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentNav Finally Gets Approached By TMZ: "I Love Y'all, Man"TMZ caught wind of Nav's comments in his PItchfork interview.By Aron A.
- MusicNav's "Bad Habits" Expected To Debut At #1 On Billboard 200It's been a big week for Nav. By Aron A.
- MusicNav Announces U.S & Canadian "Bad Habits" Tour DatesAre you looking to cop some tickets to Nav's "Bad Habits" extravaganza? By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsNav "Bad Habits" ReviewNav misses the mark completely on his second full-length.By Jibril Yassin
- MusicLil Uzi Vert News Sparks Tense Exchange Between Don Cannon & United MastersUzi continues taking shots by trolling Generation Now's new artist Jack Harlow.By Erika Marie
- MusicNav Announces A "Bad Habits" Tour Is On The WayNav will be hitting the road for the official "Bad Habits" tour. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNAV Admits "Reckless" Was A Dud, Laments Not Having TMZ-Level FameNAV is banking on superstardom after taking "a couple of step backs" to humble himself.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosNAV & The Weeknd Deliver Apocalyptic Visual For "Price On My Head"The "Bad Habits" track is a favorite among fans.By Erika Marie
- MusicNav Confirms Future Collab Is Coming On "Fortnite" Live Stream With NinjaNav and Future got heat on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicNas Salutes Nav With Surprising "Bad Habits" Co-SignCould this be the most unlikely co-sign in recent history?By Alex Zidel
- MusicNav's "Bad Habits" Album Brings The Rapper Out Of RetirementNav's comeback album "Bad Habits" shines bright like "Vee Vees"By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNAV & Meek Mill Link Up For "Tap" SingleMeek is just one of a handful of features on "Bad Habits."By Erika Marie
- MusicDJ Drama Responds To Nav's Claim About Lil Uzi Vert's "Habits" VerseNav claimed DJ Drama and Don Cannon aren't clearing Lil Uzi Vert's verse on "Habits" over money.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd, Meek Mill & Young Thug Bless NAV's "Bad Habits" TracklistA host of well-liked characters make up the tracklist for NAV's forthcoming album.By Devin Ch
- MusicNAV Claims DJ Drama & Don Cannon Won't Clear Lil Uzi Vert's "Habits" VerseThe rapper says it's all about the money for them.By Erika Marie
- MusicNav Appears Focused In "Bad Habits" Visual TeaserNav is preparing for his imminent return. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNav Shares Weeknd-Produced "Bad Habits" Album CoverNav's "Bad Habits" arrives on Thursday night. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Weeknd Teases New Album, Announces He's Producing Nav's ProjectXO vibes are coming this Friday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNAV Sheds Light On "Bad Habits" Album Dropping Next WeekNAV reveals the belly of the beast.By Devin Ch
