- MusicLL Cool J Fixes Up Red Audi From "Bad" Cover & Donates To HOFThe red Audi that was featured on the cover of LL Cool J's 1987 album "Bad" was donated to the Hall Of Fame after the rapper restored the vehicle.By Aron A.
- NewsSafaree Really Just Dropped A Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion "WAP" RemixSafaree releases a remix to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song "WAP" called "BAD," or "Big Ass D*ck"...By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Fantastic Four" Director Shares 2-Star Review Of His Own MovieEven the director isn't a fan.By Cole Blake
- SocietyTrump On Impeachment Inquiry: “No President Has Ever Been Treated So Badly”Trump takes to twitter to whine over the impeachment inquiry launch.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWeird Al Yankovic Removes Michael Jackson Parody Songs From Set"Leaving Neverland" has forced Weird Al Yankovic to take "the side of not offending people.”By Aron A.
- MusicJermaine Jackson Blasts Quincy Jones For Removing MJ's Music From ShowJermaine Jones believe Quincy Jones felt the pressure to remove Michael Jackson's music from his London show.By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion's "BAD!" Earns Platinum CertificationXXXTentacion's first posthumous single goes platinum.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFat Joe & Stevie Wonder Have No Plans To Cancel Michael JacksonThe real question is if we've left cancel culture in 2018.By Aron A.
- MusicMichael Jackson Accuser Tried To Anonymously Auction Off Memorabilia: ReportWade Robson tried to pawn off the late singer's memorabilia in 2011.By Aron A.
- Music VideosXXXTentacion's "Bad!" Music Video Is An Anime AdventureX's spirit is a force.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicXXXTENTACION's "BAD!" Music Video Set To Premiere At Rolling Loud LARolling Loud LA will debut XXXTENTACION's video for the lead single off of "Skins."By Aron A.
- MusicXXXTentacion's Posthumous Album "Skins" Continues His LegacyXXXTentacion lives on. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicXXXTENTACION's Posthumous "Skins" Album Features Kanye WestXXXTENTACION's "Skins" album drops this Friday.By Aron A.