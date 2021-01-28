bacardi
- Pop CultureJay-Z Ends Legal Battle With BacardiThe two parties agreed to a new ownership deal in the D'usse cognac brand.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJay-Z’s Bacardi Dispute Reportedly Reaches $2 Billion Sources claim the dispute between Hov and the liquor giant has reached over $2 billion. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureBacardi Claims Jay-Z Backed Out Of Their Deal To Sell Dussè InsteadThe liquor company claims Hov backed out on his end of the deal. By Lamar Banks
- NewsMeek Mill Remixes Latin Dance Classic "Conga" With Leslie Grace & Boi-1daBACARDÍ Rum releases a new song, video, and global campaign for Meek Mill and Leslie Grace's remix of the classic "Conga".By Alex Zidel