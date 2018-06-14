baby mom
- Pop CultureCardi B Advises Chrisean Rock On Motherhood, Speaks On This Important AspectBardi told Chrisean Rock that taking time out for herself is always important, no matter how small that window may be.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.4K Views
- RelationshipsChris Brown Shares New Photos Of Baby Lovely SymphaniChris Brown shares an adorable photo of his newborn daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown.ByJordan Schenkman13.2K Views
- MusicKodak Black Apologizes To Yung Miami & Southside: "I Realize How Petty That Move Was"Kodak Black owns up to his petty actions.ByDevin Ch10.2K Views
- MusicYoung M.A's Ex Catches Her Partying With Next Flame On Her "Philadelphia" TurfYoung M.A. is at the center of another dating logjam. ByDevin Ch24.4K Views
- MusicYBN Almighty Jay Reveals His Son: "Don't Wanna Keep You A Secret Anymore"YBN Almighty Jay has the means to support a child, there's no debating that.ByDevin Ch9.4K Views
- Entertainment6ix9ine's Girlfriend & Cuban Doll Continue Beef: "T*tties Hang Down To The Floor"Cuban Doll & 6ix9ine's baby mother are not finished with each other.ByAlex Zidel16.1K Views
- MusicDrake Dissed By DeRay Davis At BET Awards: "Send The N**** Who Wrote Your Shit"DeRay's Drake disses have come to light, word for word, line for line.ByDevin Ch15.4K Views
- EntertainmentEddie Murphy Serves Baby Mother With Prenup Ahead Of Wedding Plans: ReportEddie Murphy is reportedly adamant over the necessity of prenups, going forward.ByDevin Ch15.8K Views
- MusicLil Wayne's "Carter V" Production Credits: Who Did What?The list of contributors on Lil Wayne's "Carter V" is a who's who of 21st Century hip-hop.ByDevin Ch19.0K Views
- MusicOffset Sends Warning Shot: "You Gone Feel This Smoke"Offset reacts to all the hooplah.ByDevin Ch424.1K Views
- MusicChief Keef's Baby Mama Has Seemingly Moved On To Waka FlockaSlim Danger says that Tammy Rivera was not pleased about the two fooling around.ByAlex Zidel27.5K Views
- MusicRick Ross' Baby Mama Exposes Private E-Mails With Child Support ReceiptsAfter all was said and done, Tia Kemp revealed she finally got her money.ByAlex Zidel85.7K Views
- MusicRick Ross' Baby Mama Puts Him On Blast For Allegedly Neglecting His SonTia Kemp questions Rozay's conduct after the big health scare.ByDevin Ch27.7K Views
- MusicDrake's Baby Mother Pledges To Hide Their Kid From The WorldSophie Brussaux wants you to respect her child's privacy.ByDevin Ch56.6K Views
- EntertainmentChief Keef's Baby Mama Recorded A Song About 6ix9ine's "Gucci Fanny" GiftSlim Danger is trying to "make a 'mil off this Gucci fanny."ByAlex Zidel16.0K Views
- MusicXXXTentacion Bought $1.7 Million In Homes For His Family, Weeks AgoFamily first.ByDevin Ch9.4K Views
- MusicChief Keef's Baby Mama Wishes 6ix9ine A Happy Father's DaySlim Danger disses Chief Keef further on Father's Day.ByAlex Zidel8.2K Views
- MusicChief Keef's Baby Mama Berates Cuban Doll For Starting 6ix9ine & Keef BeefChief Keef's baby mama wants all the smoke with Cuban Doll.ByAlex Zidel26.8K Views