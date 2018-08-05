aspiring artists
- SocietyKanye West Launches Talent Incubator To Aid Emerging DesignersThe program will provide financial assistance as well as mentorship.By hnhh
- MusicYoung Buck Shares Major Chris Brown Throwback From High School: "C Sizzle"Chris Brown was once just an aspiring artist.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAttention All Artists, Don't Sleep On Tunecore's Holiday Promotion TipsBe sure to get a holiday buzz going. By HNHH Staff
- MusicAttention All Artists, TuneCore Is Back To Help With Your NetworkingNetworking can be daunting, but there are a few steps you can take to step up your game. By HNHH Staff
- MusicAttention All Artists, TuneCore Is Back With Some KnowledgeBuilding a buzz on Spotify is not as tricky as you might think. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAttention All Artists, TuneCore Returns With Some KnowledgeGot an EP on deck? This one is for you. By Mitch Findlay
- Music2 Chainz Shares Career Tip For Aspiring Artists Beyond "You Have To Believe In Yourself"According to the rapper, it's all about investing in yourself.By Zaynab