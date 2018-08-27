ASMR
- MusicLil Reese Teases ASMR-Influenced Collab With Murda BeatzLil Reese is still in the booth recording even though he isn't able to use his voice for the next two months. ByAron A.3.3K Views
- EntertainmentZoe Kravitz's ASMR Super Bowl Ad For Michelob Ultra Is HereZoe Kravitz joins in on the ASMR fun. ByChantilly Post2.7K Views
- Music21 Savage Debuts At No. 1 With "I Am > I Was""I Am > I Was" is 21 Savage's 1st album to garner top spot on the Billboard 200.ByDevin Ch16.2K Views
- Music21 Savage Explains Metro Boomin's Role In Developing His Whisper Flow21 Savage explains how he came up with the whisper flow.ByAron A.12.5K Views
- Reviews21 Savage "I Am > I Was" Review21 Savage rewrites the broken character summary on his sophomore project "I Am > I Was."ByDevin Ch26.7K Views
- MusicMeek Mill Says 21 Savage's "Jewish Money" Lyric Is About "Overcoming Hatred"Meek Mill comes to 21 Savage's defence regarding the controversial "Jewish money" lyric.ByAlex Zidel4.1K Views
- Music21 Savage Apologizes For "Jewish Money" Lyrics: "I Love All People"21 Savage releases a statement about his single "ASMR."ByChantilly Post14.5K Views
- SportsLeBron James Gets Called Out For Spreading "Anti-Semetic" ContentDoug Ellin isn't playing with the baller either.ByZaynab27.6K Views
- Original Content21 Savage's "I Am > I Was:" The 5 Best FeaturesThe Fab Five who made the most of their big shiny moment.ByDevin Ch81.8K Views
- MusicCardi B Hilariously Insinuates Missing Sex: "I Want It Inside Of Me...Demolishing Me"Okuuurrrrr...ByZaynab25.4K Views
- MusicCardi B Eating Crab Legs Is The New "ASMR" Video JumpoffCardi B can hack it alone, as long as there's a bag of crab legs 'n dipping sauce.ByDevin Ch4.6K Views
- Music"Dreamscapes ASMR" Series Featuring Bhad Bhabie, Trippie Redd & More: WatchEnjoy Trippie's hypnotic ride.ByZaynab6.4K Views
- MusicLet Cardi B Whisper Softly In Your Ear For A Soul-Soothing ASMR VideoCardi B tells you stories in her first-ever ASMR video.ByAlex Zidel3.7K Views
- MusicJanet Jackson's First ASMR Experience: Whispers About SZA, Bruno Mars & MoreThe artist dabbles with ASMR while speaking of her favorite new artists, collaborations and more.ByZaynab5.7K Views