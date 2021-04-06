Asian Hate
- PoliticsElon Musk Thinks U.S. Media Is Racist "Against Whites & Asians"The Twitter CEO's comments come in the midst of the Scott Adams controversy, during which the "Dilbert" comic creator was revealed as a racist.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureComedian Tony Hinchcliffe Goes On Racist Tirade About Asian HostFootage of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe going on a racist tirade goes viral.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureMontana Yao Suggests Malik Beasley's Parents Made Racist RemarksShe accuses her "son's other grandparents" of calling their toddler "ramen noodle" and "ching chang chong."By Erika Marie