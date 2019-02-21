apex legends
- SportsESPN To Air 12 Hours Of Esports Coverage On April 5ESPN turns to esports as its usual sports programming has been postponed due to coronavirus-related concerns.By Cole Blake
- GamingApex Legends Gets A New Map & More With Massive Update This WeekLots of new content for Apex Legends is coming this week.By Cole Blake
- SocietyGaming Addiction Officially Recognized As Illness By The World Health OrganizationWHO officially considers gaming disorder an official illness.
By Aron A.
- GamingApex Legends To Receive "Mobile Version" According To EAApex Legends is looking towards mobile gamers to keep their momentum going.By Devin Ch
- Gaming"Apex Legends" Teases New Character With In-Game Launch PadsSoar to new heights. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingNinja Reportedly Earned $1 Million For Promoting "Apex Legends"Ninja reportedly gets the ball rolling on seven-figure endorsement packages.By Devin Ch
- Gaming"Apex Legends" Is Quickly Overtaking "Fortnite" As The Next Big Hype"Apex Legends" is shattering many of "Fortnite's" records, as EA prepares for eSports supremacy. By Devin Ch