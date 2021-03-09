Anti-Asian
- SportsPackers WR Devin Funchess Apologizes For Using Anti-Asian Slur At Press ConferenceDevin Funchess has apologized after using an anti-Asian slur during a press conference, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicYouTube Removes YG's "Meet The Flockers" Over Anti-Asian LyricsYG's song "Meet The Flockers" details a robbery in a primarily Asian neighborhood.By Alex Zidel
- LifeAsian Man Sucker Punched In Vicious Racist AttackThe attack is yet another one against an Asian person in New York City. By hnhh
- MusicFat Joe Addresses Controversy Surrounding 'Wuhan Virus' Bar On "Talkin' Back'"The rapper has finally spoken out about the thoroughly criticized line. By Madusa S.
- MusicFat Joe Gets Slammed For Problematic Harvey Weinstein & Anti-Asian BarThe rapper is facing heat for some questionable lyrics where he references the convicted sex offender and perpetuates anti-Asian racism. By Madusa S.
- MusicChina Mac Has Measured Response To Gunplay's Anti-Asian RantChina Mac shares his thoughts on Gunplay's viral anti-Asian rant, which recently landed the rapper in hot water. By Mitch Findlay