anthony johnson
- SportsUFC's Anthony "Rumble" Johnson Dead At 38Anthony "Rumble" Johnson has passed away at the age of 38.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Friday" Actor Anthony Johnson Died Due To Longterm Drinking HabitAnthony Johnson was also known for his work on "Menace II Society," "House Party," "The Players Club," and more.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureOffset Contributes To Help Cover Anthony Johnson's Funeral CostsAnthony Johnson's widow says that she's received upwards of $70K in donations from random donors and celebrities like Offset, Fat Joe, and more to help cover funeral expenses. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureActor Michael Blackson Raises $10K In Funeral Funds For Late Anthony JohnsonBlackson ensured he would match all donations in honor of his late friend. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop Culture"Friday" Star AJ Johnson's Wife Cries As She Speaks About Lack Of Financial SupportThe late comedian's family launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and people who promised to give haven't contributed.By Erika Marie
- MusicBow Wow Credits Late Actor AJ Johnson For Discovering HimJohnson was emceeing The Chronic Tour and picked a young Bow out of the crowd to go up on stage all those years ago.By Erika Marie
- MoviesIce Cube Mourns The Death Of AJ JohnsonComedian AJ Johnson, who co-starred alongside Ice Cube in "Friday," passed away at the age of 55.By Aron A.
- Movies"Friday" & "House Party" Actor Anthony Johnson Dead At 55The comedian and actor was 55. By Taylor McCloud