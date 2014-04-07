and then you shoot your cousin
- NewsThe Roots Feat. Patty Crash "Never" VideoView the latest visuals from The Roots.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsThe Dark (Trinity)The Roots provide a new jam, "The Dark (Trinity)".By Trevor Smith
- NewsThe Roots "Understand" VideoWatch The Roots' new video for "Understand."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsStream The Roots' New Album "…And Then You Shoot Your Cousin"Listen to the upcoming album from The Roots, "…And Then You Shoot Your Cousin", prior to its release.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Roots Reveal Cover Art For "And Then You Shoot Your Cousin" [Update: Tracklist Revealed]Check out the artwork that serves as the cover art for The Roots' "And Then You Shoot Your Cousin"By Rose Lilah
- NewsTomorrowThe Roots drop a new track with Raheem Devaughn, "Tomorrow".By Trevor Smith
- NewsWhen The People CheerThe Roots come back to us with a new cut, "When The People Cheer."By hnhh