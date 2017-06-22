anchor
- SportsCharles Barkley Silenced By TNT: No More San Antonio TalkFormer NBA player and host of TNT's "Inside the NBA" Charles Barkley says he was confronted by the network over "offensive" remarks.By Joe Abrams
- MusicJoycelyn Savage's Father On R. Kelly: "He Needs To Rot In That Jail Cell, Period"Joycelyn Savage's parents touch down with "CBS This Morning," in what has been a busy week for Gayle King.By Devin Ch
- Society"Leaving Neverland" Director Defends His Graphic Depictions Of Michael JacksonDan Reed is sticking to his guns ahead of "Leaving Neverland's" premiere.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Sexual Misconduct: Dateline NBC To Air "New Details" On Friday Broadcast"Dateline NBC" is ready to reveal new details emanating from the R. Kelly scandal.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJeff Bezos Is Reportedly On The Rebound With Another WomanJeff Bezos was spotted with the wife of a Hollywood honcho.By Devin Ch
- MusicChance The Rapper Takes Over WGN Morning News As WeathermanChance The Weatherman. By Aron A.
- TVForty-Two Travis Scott References Dropped During SportscastTravis Scott shown love on the news.By Matt F
- TVMobb Deep's Prodigy Gets Tribute From Atlanta NewscastersPaying respect to the legend.By Matt F