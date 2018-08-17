analysts
- Original ContentWhy Lil Nas X's Removal From Billboard Country Chart MattersFar from an isolated incident, Lil Nas X's exclusion from the Billboard Country Charts is endemic of a wider problem facing today's hip-hop stars.By Robert Blair
- SportsDerek Carr Challenges Stephen A. Smith And Max Kellerman To A FightCarr did not appreciate some comments thrown his way.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSteph Curry Was Upset By What Analysts Thought Of Him Out Of CollegeIt's crazy to believe Curry wasn't that highly touted. By Alexander Cole
- SocietyTesla Just Lost $8 Billion In Shareholder Value This Past WeekExperts predicted a downfall but not to this extent.By Devin Ch