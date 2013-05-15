almost home
Kid Ink "Get You High Today " VideoWatch Kid Ink - Kid Ink "Get You High Today " VideoBy hnhh
Kid Ink "Almost Home Episode 5" VideoPeep Kid Ink "Almost Home Episode 5" Video, the latest visual from Kid Ink. It dropped on Friday, July 12th, 2013. Kid Ink's odds keep getting better with each new leak, and Kid Ink "Almost Home Episode 5" Video will undoubtedly improve his chances of winning. It's a worthy addition to a respectable catalogue that has seen a lot of growth since Kid Ink debuted in this game. We're looking forward to the follow-up.By DJ Ill Will
Keep It 100 [CDQ]After dropping his EP "Almost Home" last week, Kid Ink keeps the new music coming! The tagged version of this record came out earlier this week on the new LA Leakers Mixtape "Leaks of The Industry," but here's the CDQ Version.By DJ Ill Will
Dream Big FreestyleKid Ink unleashed 2 Bonus tracks for Free off his "Almost Home" EP today to selected fans who purchased the album off iTunes. This is one of themBy DJ Ill Will
Almost Home (Freestyle)To celebrate the release of his new EP, Kid Ink drops off a new freestyle over a Ned Cameron-produced beat.By Kevin Goddard
Sunset1st leak off "Almost Home" EP Dropping 5/28 on iTunes!!By DJ Ill Will