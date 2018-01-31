Ak the savior
- ReviewsBeast Coast "Escape From New York" ReviewOn "Escape From New York," Beast Coast escape the confines of their hometown and make a case for world domination.By Robert Blair
- Music VideosBeast Coast Never Shows No Ghoulie Their "Left Hand"Beast Coast delivers visuals for their raucous lead single "Left Hand."By Devin Ch
- SongsThe Underachievers Spit Positivity On "Downpour"Stream The Underachievers' "Downpour."By Milca P.
- NewsThe Underachievers Capture Authentic Hip-Hop Vibes On "After The Rain"East Coast, Beast Coast. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAK The Savior Of The Underachievers Shares "Second 2 None" TracklistAk of The Underachievers shares the tracklist for his upcoming project. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIssa Gold Teases Album With Joey Bada$$ & Meechy Darko Coming SoonIssa Gold's latest IG picture simultaneously tugs at the heartstrings and induces hype. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMeechy Darko Teases "Beast Coast" Album, Featuring Joey Bada$$ & The UnderachieversMeechy Darko teases a massive collaboration with The Underachievers & Joey Bada$$.By Mitch Findlay