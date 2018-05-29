adopted
- MusicEminem's Adopted Daughter's Biological Father Facing Life In Prison: ReportWhitney Mathers' biological father is reportedly wanted for theft and drug charges.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Gifts Daughter Royalty With New PuppyThe new pooch is named Rampage. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAriana Grande Cuddles Up To Mac Miller's Dog In New VideoAriana Grande has seemingly adopted Mac Miller's dog Myron.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMark Wahlberg & Rose Byrne Adopt Foster Kids In Funny New “Instant Family” TrailerWatch the trailer for Mark Wahlberg & Rose Byrne's upcoming comedy film "Instant Family."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPrince's Estate Tells Possible Daughter She's Too Late To Claim MoneyPrince's so-called daughter missed her shot. By Chantilly Post