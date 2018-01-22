addition
- MusicLil Xan Added To Nicki Minaj's European Tour With Juice WRLDLil Xan is ready to take over Europe with Nicki Minaj and Juice WRLD.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNets' D'Angelo Russell Replaces Victor Oladipo As NBA All-Star ReserveFrom the discard pile to the All-Star reserves in a matter of no time.By Devin Ch
- MusicVince Staples On Drug-Free Life: Surviving "People Trying To Kill Me Every Day"The rapper claims he was never a state of mind that would have made him succumb to temptation or peer pressure.By Zaynab
- MusicJustin Bieber Still Calls Selena Gomez, Reportedly Concerned With Mental HealthGomez has recently gone through a rough time.By Zaynab
- NewsLil Wayne Grabs Tay Keith For His "Hasta La Vista" Bonus CutLil Wayne bids good riddance to his bedfellows.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Xan In Isolation For Drug Addiction Until Mac Miller Tribute Album DropsThe rapper retreats into the woods to get his head right.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentDemi Lovato's Mom Details Overdose Incident: "Conscious But She's Not Talking"She speaks about her daughter's near-death experience for the first time. By Zaynab
- MusicParis Jackson Denies Rehab Claims Following Demi Lovato's OverdoseThe starlet says she doesn't need Demi's tragedy to take her own health seriously.By Zaynab
- MusicDemi Lovato Is Too Sick To Consider Rehab: ReportThe singer remains in the same medical center, a week after her initial hospitalization.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentWalt Disney World's New Toy Story Land Will Captivate Fans Of The Iconic Film SeriesGet ready to immerse yourself in this all-encompassing fantasia. By David Saric
- LifeMcDonald's Brings Back Their Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry Once AgainCop one before they're gone. By David Saric
- MusicDrake Is Dropping Serious Cash On His California Mansion RenovationsDrake's Hidden Hills home is getting a major overhaul. By Matt F