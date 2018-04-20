abuser
- MusicBillie Eilish Stops Following "Abusers" XXXTENTACION & Chris Brown: ReportBillie Eilish cleaned up her following list.By Rose Lilah
- MusicChris Brown Reacts To Chvrches, Wishing They "Walked In Front Of A Speeding Bus"Chris Brown lashes out at Chvrches after being labeled an abuser.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Ex Drea Kelly "Doesn't See Nothing Wrong" With $22k Club GigsDrea Kelly wants those child support payments to keep flowing in.By Devin Ch
- MusicStitches Doubles-Down On Vic Mensa Beef: "I'mma Beat The F*ck Outta You, N*gga"He admits to having "slapped" a woman.By Zaynab
- MusicNoname Changes "Room 25" Cover After Artist Bryant Giles Is Accused Of AbuseNoname takes a stand against an alleged abuser. By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyLarry Nassar Attacked Within Hours Of Joining General Prison PopulationThe convicted child molestor could be relocated for his own safety.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSinead O'Connor Reveals That Prince Exhibited Violent Behaviour, Used Hard DrugsThe Irish songstress is confessing some chilling information about the late entertainer. By David Saric