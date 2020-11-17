69: The Saga of Daniel Hernandez
- Beef6ix9ine Sued By Tattoo Artist Takashi Matsuba For Defamation After Being Inspired By Him: ReportControversy has a way of finding the consistently troubled 6ix9ine.By Kevin Quinitchett
- Movies6ix9ine Let Chasing Fame Turn Him "Into A Monster," Says Doc DirectorVikram Gandhi believes 6ix9ine "got so caught up in the monster he created."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentSara Molina Talks 6ix9ine: Their Daughter, Past Relationship Failures & More EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Fresh off of her appearance on Hulu's "69: The Saga of Daniel Hernandez" documentary, Tekashi 6ix9ine's ex Sara Molina talks about being a single parent to their daughter and what it was like as the girlfriend of one of the most controversial rappers in the industry.By Erika Marie
- Movies6ix9ine Hulu Doc Is "Cap" Says Rapper's Manager: "Don't Support This Trash!"The manager says that the "69: The Saga of Daniel Hernandez" documentary is unauthorized and the rapper didn't have anything to do with it.By Erika Marie