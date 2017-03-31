508-507-2209
- MusicJoyner Lucas No Longer With Atlantic RecordsJoyner Lucas parts ways with his label.By Milca P.
- MusicJoyner Lucas Announces "I'm Kind Of A Big Deal" TourJoyner Season is in full effect as he prepares to take the stage on his freshly announced tour.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJoyner Lucas Drops The Powerful Single/Video For "I'm Not Racist"Joyner Lucas brings both sides of the racial spectrum together for "I'm Not Racist." By Aron A.
- InterviewsJoyner Lucas: On The Come UpJoyner Lucas details his beef with Logic, "Mask Off" remix and more in "On The Come Up."By Aron A.
- MusicJoyner Lucas Takes Shots At Logic: "I Think He's A Corny Guy"Joyner Lucas won't be attending the next Rattpack fan convention.By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosJoyner Lucas "Forever" VideoJoyner Lucas' "Forever" gets a heart-felt visual starring his son. By Aron A.
- HNHH TVJoyner Lucas Talks the Making of "508-507-2209," Production & MoreHNHH sits down with Joyner Lucas and discusses '508-507-2209.'By Jasmina Cuevas
- NewsI Need MoreJoyner Lucas snaps. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsUltrasoundJoyner Lucas releases "Ultrasound" and announces his debut project “508-507-2209."By Danny Schwartz