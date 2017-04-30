50 central
- Entertainment50 Cent Doesn't Think Father's Day Is A Real HolidayFrom the desk of 50 Cent. By Aida C.
- Music50 Cent's Son Gets Petty With Father's Day PostMarquise Jackson makes a funny at his father's expense.By Milca P.
- Music50 Cent Says Trey Songz Domestic Assault Allegations Are A "Money Play"50 Cent weighs in on assualt accusations brought against Trey Songz.By Milca P.
- Sports50 Cent Clowns Floyd Mayweather's Recent Outfit ChoiceNobody's safe.By Milca P.
- Music50 Cent Teases New Gucci Mane Collaboration "On Something"50 Cent and Gucci Mane have some new heat coming. By Matt F
- Music50 Cent Reacts To Gabrielle Union Blaming Him For "Being Mary Jane" Cancellation50 Cent hops on the gram to fire back at Gabrielle Union.By Chantilly Post
- Music50 Cent Parodies Spider-Man In New "50 Central" Clip50 Cent takes on one of the best-loved heroes in the MCU. By Matt F
- Music50 Cent Says His Next Move Will "Shock" His Fans50 Cent has some big things planned.By Matt F
- Music50 Cent Gets Clowned By Irv Gotti For Low "50 Central" RatingsIrv Gotti lets "things be known."By Matt F
- MusicIrv Gotti Responds To 50 Cent's Trashing Of BET's "Tales"Irv Gotti clowns 50 Cent for his interview response.By Matt F
- Music50 Cent Shares Clip From New Show "50 Central", Previews New Music50 Cent got some new fire on the way. By Aron A.
- Music50 Cent & Irv Gotti Fire Shots At Each Other Over TV Projects50 Cent and Irv Gotti go at it.By Matt F
- TV50 Cent Gets Ready For His BET Takeover, Talks "Getting Rid" Of Shows50 Cent has big things in the works.By Matt F
- Music50 Cent Announces "50 Central" Series Release Date"50 Central" is coming.By Mitch Findlay
- Music50 Cent, Gucci Mane To Star In BET Fall Television Line-Up50 Cent and Gucci Mane set to have their own shows on BET's fall television line-up. By Aron A.
- TV50 Cent To Host New Late-Night Show On BET: "50 Central"50 Cent is part of BET's new late-night lineup. By Angus Walker