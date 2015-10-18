300 Days, 300 Nights
- NewsLil Durk "Mud" VideoLil Durk releases the video for possibly the catchiest song off "300 Days 300 Nights": "Mud."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLil Durk "Believe It Or Not" VideoWatch Lil Durk's new "Believe It or Not" video. By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Durk Announces "300 Days, 300 Nights" TourThe tour kicks off on February 18th.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSpent MeListen to a standout cut from Lil Durk's "300 Days, 300 Nights" tape called "Spent Me" featuring Meek Mill.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLil Durk "Gunz And Money" VideoLil Durk drops off one last visual before he releases "300 Days, 300 Nights."By Danny Schwartz
- MixtapesLil Durk Shares "300 Days, 300 Nights" Tracklist With Meek Mill, Dej Loaf & MoreLil Durk shares the tracklist to his upcoming mixtape "300 Days, 300 Nights." By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Durk Announces New Release Date For “300 Days 300 Nights" Mixtape; Reveals ArtworkLook for Lil Durk's "300 Days 300 Nights" mixtape to drop in about ten days.By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesLil Durk To Release "300 Days, 300 Nights" TomorrowLil Durk will release a new mixtape "300 Days, 300 Nights" tomorrow, October 19. By Angus Walker