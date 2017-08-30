30 days in chicago
- ProfilesAndrew Barber Is Chicago's Favorite Rap PersonINTERVIEW: Andrew Barber, creator of Chicago-focused blog FakeShoreDrive and Redbull Sound Select curator, talks about his come-up, and shares legendary moments with Chance The Rapper, G Herbo and Twista. By Rose Lilah
- HNHH TVBirdman & Mannie Fresh Reunite As Big Tymers Live At 30 Days In ChicagoWatch as Birdman and Mannie Fresh join forces on stage, for a 20-year Big Tymers reunion show, and much more.By Rose Lilah
- HNHH TVYoung Thug Live At 30 Days In ChicagoA quick recap of Young Thug live in Chicago for Redbull's "30 Days in Chicago."
By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsYoung Thug Casually Kills "30 Days In Chicago" First NightYoung Thug delights fans with career highlights, for the first night of Redbull Sound Select's "30 Days in Chicago."By Rose Lilah
- MusicYoung Thug Performs “Killed Before” Live For The First Time In ChicagoWatch Young Thug perform his #SuperSlimey cut "Killed Before" live for the live in Chicago.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Thug, Migos & More To Play Red Bull's "30 Days In Chicago"Red Bull Sound Select brings some heavy names for their "30 Days In Chicago."By Aron A.