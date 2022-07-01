2022 Essence Festival
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Son & Husband Support Her At Essence FestNicki's family was gathered backstage waiting on her to finish her set.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureJanet Jackson Receives The Highest Praise From Twitter After Her Essence Fest PerformanceJanet pulled out some of her greatest hits, perfectly mixing them with some deeper cuts to keep audiences entertained.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLori Harvey Steps Out In A Double-Denim Fashionable Fit For Essence FestivalThis year's festival includes performances from Nicki Minaj, Wyclef Jean, Kevin Hart and more.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWyclef Jean Taps Lauryn Hill To Perform Fugees Hits & Plays The Guitar With His Tongue At Essence FestThe Fugees singers had an affair during Wyclef's marriage to Marie Claudinette.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Fans Are Disappointed After Essence Fest Livestream Cuts Out Rapper's PerformanceThe Rap icon stunned on the festival's stage as one of its headliners, and although there were promises the performance would air on Hulu, it didn't.By Erika Marie
- GramSafaree Samuels Jokes About Nicki Minaj Poster Inside Of Vacation HomeHe's in New Orleans for Essence Fest—as is Minaj, who is headlining the weekend.By Erika Marie