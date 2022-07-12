2022 Emmy Awards
- TVPete Davidson Appears To Channel Kanye West With His 2022 Emmys OutfitThe 28-year-old comedian made a surprise appearance at last night's Emmys, wearing a Dickies look similar to one Ye sported several Met Galas ago.By Hayley Hynes
- TVQuinta Brunson Responds To Jimmy Kimmel Crashing Her Emmy Speech"Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him.”By hnhh
- TVChadwick Boseman Earns His First Emmy Posthumously For "What If" Voice-Over WorkTaylor Simone Ledward, the late actor's wife, accepted the award on his behalf.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLizzo Ignored Manager's Call About Emmy Noms Because She Was Editing A TikTokHer show "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" earned six nominations, but her manager struggled to get her on the phone to tell Lizzo about it.By Erika Marie
- TV50 Cent Is Manifesting His First Emmy After Being Nominated For Super Bowl LVI ShowFif has been nominated alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar for their unforgettable performance back in February.By Hayley Hynes