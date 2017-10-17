2018 NBA Season
- SportsOklahoma Thunder Announcer In Hot Water Over "Cotton-Picking" RemarkA racially insensitive remark on Russell Westbrook's play puts a damper on a historic night.By Devin Ch
- SportsToronto Raptors Set Franchise Record & Clinch 1st In The EastThe Toronto Raptors knocked off the Indiana Pacers last night, cementing their 2018 Conference Title.By Devin Ch
- SportsCleveland Cavaliers Coach Tyronn Lue Set To Return Behind Bench On ThursdayTyronn Lue will make his official return from an undisclosed illness on Thursday against the Wizards.By Devin Ch
- SportsJoel Embiid Is Hitting On Rihanna AgainJoel Embiid woke up from surgery with one thing on his mind: Rihanna.By Devin Ch
- SportsLebron James Breaks Michael Jordan's 867-Game Scoring RecordLebron James hits double digit scoring in 867th consecutive game.By Devin Ch
- SportsJR Smith Hits Season High Point Total After Meeting With Therapy DogJR Smith credits a canine friend with his strong performance in last night's game.By Devin Ch
- SportsAnthony Davis Contemplates Shaving Trademark UnibrowAnthony Davis wants fans to help him decide the fate of his unibrow.By Devin Ch
- SportsKevin Love's Tooth Injury Leads To Concussion ProtocolThe Cleveland Cavalier have shut down Kevin Love for the foreseeable future.By Devin Ch
- SportsSteph Curry Will Return From Injury Tonight Vs. Atlanta HawksSteph Curry has been received a Doctor's OK for his right ankle injury.By Devin Ch
- SportsJoel Embiid Trolls Colin Cowherd After Sixers' 40th WinJoel Embiid leaves sports journalist Colin Cowherd in the lurches after his team's milestone victory.By Devin Ch
- SportsManu Ginobili Doesn't Believe Kawhi Leonard Will Return This SeasonManu Ginobili shares his thoughts on the possible return of teammate Kawhi Leonard.By Devin Ch
- SportsJames Harden Labeled “Best Offensive Player I’ve Ever Seen” By Mike D'AntoniJames Harden escapes a hard fought victory Tuesday night with GOAT praise from his Head Coach.By Devin Ch
- SportsDemar Derozan Nearly Decapitates Anthony Tolliver With DunkDemar Derozan has cemented himself as a "Dunk Of The Year" candidate.By Devin Ch
- SportsDerrick Rose Reportedly Signs With Minnesota TimberwolvesReports indicate that the Minnesota Timberwolves have inked Derrick Rose for the remainder of the season.By Devin Ch
- SportsJon Stewart's Reaction to Javale McGee's Jump Shot Is An Instant ClassicJavale McGee's unexpected offence confounds a courtside Jon Stewarts; creates Instant Meme.By Devin Ch
- SportsLebron James On NBA Rule Changes: "Too Much, Too Soon"Lebron isn't down for a new playoff system, doesn't want to "change the landscape of the history of the game."By Devin Ch
- SportsNBA Opening Night: TV Schedule, Start Times, Odds +MoreThe 2018 NBA season tips tonight.By Kyle Rooney