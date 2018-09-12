2018 BET Hip Hop Awards
- MusicKash Doll Struts In Pink Bodysuit With Plunging Neckline For BET Hip Hop AwardsKash makes a splash. By Noah C
- MusicLil Wayne Accepts “I Am Hip-Hop” Award At 2018 BET Hip Hop AwardsWatch Lil Wayne accept the "I Am Hip Hop" award at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards, where he talks about his near death experience. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicVic Mensa Mentions XXXTentacion’s Abusive Past In His BET Cypher: Watch"XXX we all know you won't live that long. I don't respect niggas posthumously" - Vic spits.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWatch The 2018 BET Hip Hop Award CyphersWatch all the cyphers from Tuesday night's BET Hip Hop Awards, including Vic Mensa, G Herbo, Nick Grant, Blocboy JB & more.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWatch All The Performances From 2018 BET Hip Hop AwardsWatch the likes of Lil Baby, Gunna, Gucci Mane, Lil Pump, YG, & more all take the stage at tonight's BET Hip Hop Awards.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicHere Are The Winners Of The 2018 Bet Hip Hop AwardsSee who took home the hardware at tonight's BET Hip-Hop Awards.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Pump Will Open The 2018 BET Hip-Hop AwardsLil Pump is set to kick off the BET Hip-Hop Awards. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Baby Says He & Gunna Have Enough Music To "Drop 'Drip Harder 2' Today"Tracks in the vault. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicVic Mensa Defends XXXTentacion Diss, Condemns "Championing Abusers"Vic Mensa doubles down. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDrake Reportedly Dissed At BET Hip-Hop AwardsThe ghostwriting drama was apparently brought up at the ceremony.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Wins Best New Artist At 2018 BET Hip-Hop AwardsPosthumous love. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Wayne To Be Honored With "I Am Hip Hop" Award At 2018 BET Hip Hop AwardsThe BET Hip Hop Awards with honor the GOAT with the "I Am Hip Hop" award.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake, Cardi B & Childish Gambino Lead 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards NominationsTravis Scott & Kendrick Lamar tie for five nominations each at the BET Hip Hop Awards.By Aron A.