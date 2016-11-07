2016 election
- SocietyPresident Obama Says He Could've Won A Third Term If Permitted To Run AgainObama doesn't lose.By hnhh
- LifeHillary Clinton Blames Election Loss On "Personal Beef" With PutinHillary Clinton has finally spoken on the allegations of President Putin undermining her chances in the recent election. President Obama has also vowed to take action against Russia due to Putin's attempted interference. By Angus Walker
- LifeDonald Trump Thanks African Americans For Not Voting In The ElectionAt last night's rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump thanked the African Americans who decided not to vote in the 2016 election. By Angus Walker
- LifeTrump Responds To Report Saying Putin Influenced His Election VictorySenior intelligence officials strongly believe that Vladimir Putin directly influenced the U.S. election. By Angus Walker
- LifeReport Finds Drastic Increase In "Hate Incidents" In Wake Of Trump's ElectionThe SPLC releases two reports that investigate an alleged upsurge in hateful incidents upon the election of Donald Trump. By Angus Walker
- NewsPresident Obama Asks Americans To Unite For ThanksgivingBarack Obama tries to heal the wounds from the past election.By hnhh
- Original ContentTwitter Reacts To Kanye West Saying He Would Vote For Donald TrumpKanye West's comments about President-elect Donald Trump have twitter up in arms.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWednesday MorningOn "Wednesday Morning," Macklemore searches for a message of hope on the day after the surprise election of Donald Trump. By Angus Walker
- SocietyWatch Bernie Sanders Predict The Best And Worst Case Scenarios Of Donald Trump's PresidencyBernie Sanders makes an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" to talk Donald Trump.By hnhh
- NewsNico Segal Abandons His "Donnie Trumpet" Nickname After Donald Trump's VictoryAfter Donald Trump wins the presidential nomination, Social Experiment leader Nico Segal decides to surrender his "Donnie Trumpet" moniker. By Angus Walker
- NewsCelebrities Call To Boycott People Magazine Following Their Donald Trump Puff PieceBy hnhh
- NewsChelsea Handler Sheds Tears Discussing Donald Trump's VictoryChelsea Handler isn't happy about this election's result.By hnhh
- NewsSamantha Bee Blames White People For Donald Trump's VictorySamantha Bee thinks white women have some "karma to work off."By hnhh
- NewsBernie Sanders Says He May Run For President Again In 2020Bernie Sanders might make another bid for the White House.By hnhh
- NewsBernie Sanders Campaign Responds To Donald Trump's VictoryBernie Sanders isn't ready to lie about Donald Trump.By hnhh
- Life11,000 Americans Reportedly Voted For Harambe Instead Of Donald Trump Or Hillary ClintonThe late famed gorilla Harambe was a viable option in yesterday's election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.By hnhh
- SocietyAzealia Banks & Polow Da Don Celebrate Donald Trump's Victory On InstagramAzealia Banks and Polow Da Don might be the only two people in hip-hop happy about the election of Donald Trump.By hnhh
- SocietyDave Chappelle Confirms He Doesn't Support Donald TrumpDave Chappelle declares in new TMZ video that the recent reports about his taste for Trump are wrong.By hnhh
- SocietyHillary Clinton Starts Her Election Day With The #MannequinChallengeBill Clinton got us shook.By hnhh
- LifeKris Jenner Confirms The Whole Kardashian Clan Is Voting For Hillary ClintonKris Jenner confirms via Twitter that the entire Kardashian squad is #WithHer.By hnhh