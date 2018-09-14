14 year old
- MusicLil Wayne Opens Up About Having A Kid At 14 During Global Impact Award Acceptance SpeechAccording to Weezy, his mother felt lonely in the house and said she couldn't live by herself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsLeBron James Schools 14-Year-Old In Three-Point Shooting ContestLeBron was compelled to reply to the challenge.By Alexander Cole
- MusicR. Kelly Urinated On 14-Year-Old Girl In New Sex Tape According To LawyerThis is truly disturbing.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyVideo Of Florida Cop Punching 14-Year-Old Black Girl Defended By DepartmentThe department feels justified. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicR. Kelly's Production Team Trapped By "Hurricane Florence," Cancels NYC ConcertR. Kelly was forced to cancel travel arrangements at the inconvenience of "Hurricane Florence."By Devin Ch