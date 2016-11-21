1017 vs the world
- LifeGucci Mane Socks Collab With Stance Available NowGucci Mane x Stance socks are ready to buy right now.By hnhh
- ReviewsLil Uzi Vert & Gucci Mane's "1017 Vs. The World" (Review)Lil Uzi Vert and Gucci Mane team up for "1017 vs. The World," a hasty trial run that ultimately feels unnecessary.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- NewsChanged My PhoneListen to the intro track off Lil Uzi Vert & Gucci Mane's newly-released "1017 Vs The World" mixtape called "Changed My Phone."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLil Uzi Vert Shares Snippet Off His & Gucci Mane's "1017 Vs The World"Lil Uzi Vert previews a new banger off "1017 vs The World," his forthcoming joint tape with Gucci Mane. By Angus Walker