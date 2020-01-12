With the economy in good standing at the moment, Taco Bell is attempting to change the culture and mindset of employment in the fast-food industry. In an announcement yesterday, Taco Bell released a statement revealing that they will be increasing the base annual salary for their general manager employees to $100,000 at select locations in the Midwest and Northeast region of the country.

With the current annual salary for the general manager position ranging from $50,000 to $80,000/per year, some of their employees will be doubling their income this new year. However, this isn't the only improvement Taco Bell has committed to improving within their work environments. The Mexican-inspired fast-food chain will also provide at least 24 hours of paid sick leave per year for their employees beginning Jan. 1, and will also be experimenting with new roles for employees who want to gain leadership experience but don't want to the title of becoming an official manager.

Taco Bell's commitment to their improvements come in response to the low unemployment rate. According to the BloombergQuint, unemployment fell to 3.5%, the lowest its been since 1969.

With Taco Bell also offering vegetarian menu items, giving out free tacos, and utilizing sustainable and recyclable packaging, is it time to ask if Taco Bell is hiring?