It might not be Taco Tuesday anymore but we're always down to celebrate another beautiful day with a good ole' taco. LeBron James made headlines when he sent over some taco trucks to the first responders in Los Angeles who are working hard to get the Getty fire under control. During the offseason, the Mexican food staple was an exciting addition to his usually strict diet. Several of his teammates, including Anthony Davis, made their way over to his crib to partake in the festivities. With the World Series happening right now on the other side of the sports spectrum, Taco Bell decided to kick off a promotion where, if a player steals a base, everybody eats a free taco courtesy of them. Thanks to Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner, we're all eating good today.

We're sure Turner had this in mind when he took off from first base to steal second during the first game of the World Series, doing it all for the fans who were craving their tacos. In his mind, he wanted to be the hero of the game and right now, he is. Announcing that Turner's stolen base falls in line with the "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" promotion rules, Taco Bell is giving fans some gratis Doritos Locos Tacos today only. The offer is only available between 2 pm and 6 pm, so you better make sure to stop by your local spot during those times.

Bon appetit!

[via]