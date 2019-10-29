LeBron James and his family are among the many affected by the ongoing California wildfires, as fire fighters and first responders attempt to limit the destruction in both southern and northern parts of the state.

As a show of thanks to the men and women who are doing everything they can to combat the fires in Los Angeles, ESPN's Dave McMenamin and the LA Times' Tania Ganguli report that LeBron had a taco truck sent to the base camp to feed all of those involved in the relief efforts.

According to the LA Times, the Getty Fire broke out at around 1:30am Monday morning and rapidly spread into the hillside neighborhoods, destroying eight homes and damaging six others. LeBron spoke with reporters after Tuesday's morning shoot around, explaining that his home had not yet been affected.

Per the LA Times:

“I am blessed, and I am truly blessed to be able to get my family to safety at that point in time and not be able to face anything that was harmful to us,” James said. “And I wish the same for everyone else in the community that’s ever had to deal with these things over the years. There’s been so many natural disasters over many decades that have been harmful. People have lost lives. But like I said, the most important thing is the first responders, how important they are, how committed they are to be able to respond at that hour, at that speed.”

The Lakers are scheduled to host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at Staples Center.