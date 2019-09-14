With the rise of vegetarians and vegans on the planet, restaurants and fast-food chains are forced to keep up with the large amount of the population who choose to stay away from animal byproducts. The latest taco hot spot that's jumped on the bandwagon is Taco Bell since they've announced a new vegetarian menu that will surely bring in a whole new crowd to the global locations. According to CNN, Taco Bell will introduce two new vegetarian menu items tomorrow; a Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme and a Black Bean Quesarito.



John Parra/Getty Images

The items will be added to the already existing veggie options for the new "Vegetarian Favorites" menu. The new offerings will be available at Taco Bell's 7,000 US locations. The restaurant makes it clear that their menu items "can be customized more than 8 million ways" giving vegetarians even more options to drop the meat on regular menu items.

The new veggie options come just a couple weeks after Taco Bell ditched some of its long-time combo options such as the Double Decker Taco, Cool Ranch and Fiery Doritos Tacos, the Double Tostada, Beefy Mini Quesadilla, Chipotle Chicken Griller, Chips and Salsa, and the XXL Grilled Stuffed Burrito.