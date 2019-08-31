Long-time fans of Taco Bell's menu just might get their hearts broken upon learning of the news that the franchise will be switching things up soon. According to UpRoxx, Taco Bell recently announced that it would go out with the old and in with the new by revamping their menu and getting rid of some beloved classics. The gesture was teased by Taco Bell via their social media when they posed the question: "had that moment where you just want to chop all your hair off, buy new clothes and get a fresh, new start?" As such, the foodservice chain will be cutting down from 15 to 10 combo choices altogether while removing a total of nine menu items. The changes will be effective starting on September 12th and the company has named what will be chopped in a press release.

Erik Voake/Getty Images

Of the discontinued items we include the Double Decker Taco, Cool Ranch and Fiery Doritos Tacos, the Double Tostada, Beefy Mini Quesadilla, Chipotle Chicken Griller, Chips and Salsa, the XXL Grilled Stuffed Burrito and finally, the Power Menu Burrito. If any of these were your favourite then we are sad for you. Either way, new combo numbers have also been announced and you can find them here. Will you miss any of these Taco Bell items (or maybe all)?

