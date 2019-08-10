T-Pain is a man of many skills. Although he's known for his auto tune-laden vocal style, he's also a producer, an incredible dancer, and he could rap too. Not to mention, he's also has a few acting credits under his belt. But what we didn't know is that he could skillfully wield a lightsaber.

Now, you never know what you're going to come across during a day in New York City. With so many vibrant characters, really anything is possible. Even celebrity encounters are quite common if you're ever in the Big Apple. What you might not expect, however, is seeing a Grammy-winning singer get into a flash lightsaber battle in the middle of the street.

Video emerged on social media recently of T-Pain and a few people getting into a heated argument which turned into what many believed would be a physical altercation. While T-Pain egged on two men while running backward, the singer and the two guys pull out lightsabers and began wielding replicas of the fictional weapons. The clip ends with T-Pain pulling one of the guy's shoes off and throwing it down the street. It's truly a work of art.

At this point, T-Pain, nor anyone else for that matter, have provided an explanation. He acknowledged it on Instagram but as of yet, h there hasn't even been a bit of context to help understand what exactly went down.