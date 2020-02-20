Rolling Stone just featured SZA alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Normani for their "Music's Next Superstars" cover and social media can't stop talking about the trio. Fans have flooded SZA's social media accounts to share their enthusiasm, but it seems the attention has prompted the singer to announce that she's created new boundaries for herself in the media.

"Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask .👍🏾," SZA tweeted. "S/o Normani and meg tho . My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply . Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS . 🥺❤️🙏🏾👑." The singer added that the court of public opinion isn't what fueled her decision.

"My anxiety has .03% to do w outside opinion," SZA continued. "I was bullied all through high school I could care less . It’s my OWN THOUGHTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT 🥴." A fan chimed in and wrote to SZA that they love her, but they were confused as to why it seemed as if "new celebs" were using anxiety as some sort of trend.

"Lmao new ? 'Celebs' been out here dying of addiction and depression for DECADES," SZA plied." Be glad Ppl are TALKING to eachother and sharing rather than hiding. Also errbody dying on tv an the government broke the 4th wall ..pretty sure everyone’s fed up rn lol." Check out her tweets below.