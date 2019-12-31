'Tis the season to pay it forward. Swizz Beatz is all about putting forth positive energy, so it was unlike him to get entangled in social media beef with his baby mama, Jahna Sebastian. Now that the drama has subsided, the mega-producer-artist wants to help others who may be hindered by financial binds. He announced on his Instagram page that he was in the mood to fund strangers' new year plans, so he asked for people to send him their stories.



Cindy Ord / Staff / Getty Images

"ATTENTION ‼️ I feel blessed and in a good mood today🙏🏽," he wrote. "I want to help a few people fund some of there 2020 goals🤷🏽‍♂ Write me a very short Biz plan in my comments and let me see how I can help on the financial or education side 🙏🏽 I know I can’t help everyone but I will try and show the most love possible 🙌🏽."

Expectedly, there was an overwhelming response from the public and many tales had one common theme. "Student Loans are in the way big time as I read all of these amazing plans🙏🏽," he said. "This must soon change it’s not fair ! Okay had to vent going back to reading 🙏🏽 ‼️" A few people were able to receive financial help from Swizz within a couple of hours, but he promised that he would continue to give as he could.

"I will return to this post a few more times before New Years 🙏🏽 Blessings to everyone keep going don’t ever stop‼️" Swizz added. "I started from the Bronx and i kept on going even when people told me I wouldn’t make it! Now Harvard have a case study based on my life! If I can do it I can do it better🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽." Check out his post below.