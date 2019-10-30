Swizz Beatz is one of the most celebrated producers of all time but he's also made a name for himself in art as well as business. He graduated from Harvard's Business Program in 2017 but he would probably admit it took him a long time to get there. Before becoming a producer for the biggest artists in the game, the rapper was putting in work in the Bronx as a DJ but he definitely wasn't as knowledgable about the ins and outs of the music industry.



According to PageSix, Swizz Beatz reveals how he once had $700K in checks sitting inside of a shoebox but he had no idea that they were from his royalties. If it wasn't for his grandma, then there's a possibility he may have also thrown them out.

"I thought the checks being sent to my house was Publishing Clearing House checks,” Swizz recounts on the upcoming episode of Untold Hip-Hop Stories. "In the hood, they’re sending you checks from everywhere. Like, every week you won a million dollars… My grandmother used to make me just save them in a shoebox. So, I had $700,000 in the shoebox. I never got royalty checks ever in my life before. Nobody told me. So I’m sitting here eating ramen noodles and I got $700,000 sitting in a shoebox?”

