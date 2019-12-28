They're saluted for being one of the happiest couples in hip hop, but Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been dealing with baby mama drama as of late. The award-winning super-producer and his equally talented and acclaimed superstar wife have enjoyed their blended family for years, and it seemed as if everyone was getting along behind the scenes. However, Jahna Sabastian, the British singer who is the mother of Swizz's 11-year-old daughter Nicole Dean, has recently publicly aired out her grievances with Alicia.

According to a lengthy Instagram post made by Jahna, Alicia is overstepping her boundaries. Jahna claimed that Nicole was calling Alicia "Umi," which is translated as "Mother" in Arabic. Swizz clapped back at Jahna telling her no one forced Nicole to give Alicia that title. "We just spoke on the phone and you had none of this to say, you was all sweet and kind!!" he responded. "You know my number, if you have a problem, call me!! Knock it off!!!"

Jahna took another subliminal social media shot at Alicia by sharing an Oprah Winfrey article about stepparents and how children shouldn't call stepmothers "mom." Swizz has remained silent this time around, aside from sharing loving photos of his and Alicia's large family. In one picture, Nicole stood next to her stepmom. A commenter noticed and made a remark that Jahna wouldn't be happy. Swizz politely replied that Nicole stood where she wanted to stand.

In a followup post, the rapper-producer shared a video of himself dancing with his mother. "These BMs playing with me like my mom don't carry the 40 at all times BX," the Bronx native wrote over the video. In the caption, he added, "Dance with momma 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️." Check it all out below.