It didn't take long for Nipsey Hussle murals and graffiti art to pop up all around Los Angeles following the murder of the beloved community activist emcee. However, one memorial that stood out from the rest can be seen at the Crete Academy charter school whose basketball court has been dedicated to the slain rapper. His likeness overtakes 78-feet of the school's court, an artistic vision created by Gustavo Zermeno. Crete Academy, which is just blocks away from the Marathon Clothing store, is a non-profit institution and the educational home to homeless and poverty-stricken youths, and their aim is to uplift and build character in the next generation of leaders.

On Wednesday, another artist visited the school, this time with hopes of sharing a little bit of love during this holiday season. As the children were assembled on their Nipsey-painted court, Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee surprised the kids with an appearance. Expectedly, deafening screams of excited were abounding, but things were taken to a higher octave when Swae Lee announced that he was giving the children XBoxes.

Following the big reveal, Swae encouraged the students to stay on the right path with positive attitudes. A brief clip of the rapper's generous moment was shared by The Shade Room, so watch it below.